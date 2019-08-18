By DONNA ATOLA

More by this Author

A manager of a hotel in Kisumu has been arrested after a shooting incident on Saturday morning that left one man dead.

Raygreen Hotel Manager Daniel Njaoko is said to have shot in the air twice before firing thrice at Mr Peter Otieno, leaving him for the dead.

The manager later surrendered at the Nyamasaria Police Station following the 5am drama.

According to Mr Otieno’s family of, the drama ensued following an argument about a car belonging to Mr Njaoko that had been parked wrongly after he dropped his girlfriend who stays in the estate.

BLOCKED EXIT

Mr Otieno, who was a matatu driver, was leaving for work at 5am but he could not drive off as a parked car had blocked his exit.

“My father was leaving for work when he got into an argument with a man in a car that had been parked on the only driveway in the estate. Upon asking him to move the car to pave way, a serious argument started,” said Clinton Otieno, Mr Otieno’s son.

The victim’s son said he was called to come and help Mr Njaoko who seemed too drunk to leave the drive way.

But Mr Njaoko reportedly left his car and fired in the air twice, sending the neighbours who had been woken up by the morning drama into panic.

SHOOTING

He is said to have walked away but returned and shot at Mr Otieno, once in his right hand, and twice in the stomach.

Confirming the incident, Kisumu County Police Commander Benson Maweu said the suspect and his girlfriend are being held at Kondele Police Station as investigations into the incident continue.

According to Mr Maweu, a gun with 15 rounds of ammunition was recovered from the hotel manager when he surrendered.