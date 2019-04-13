By CAROLINE MUNDU

By VICTOR RABALLA

The government has resolved to put up more police stations at the border of Kisumu and Nandi counties to curb insecurity arising from a protracted boundary dispute.

The Interior ministry will also send officers from the Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) and the Anti-Stock Theft Unit to the border, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said on Friday.

“The perennial insecurity at the border has to come to an end. Security agencies are going to take stern actions against perpetrators of violence,” Dr Matiang'i said in Kisumu after inspecting Huduma Namba registration accompanied by Governor Anyang' Nyong'o.

COLONIAL ERA

The border insecurity worsened in 2018 when some leaders from Nandi County part of their land was taken by Kisumu in the colonial era, with the British evicting them for their militant opposition to the railway project.

Led by Nandi Governor Stephen Sang, the leaders said large chunks of their land was in Muhoroni and Kisumu East.

The two counties have also faced hostilities due to cattle rustling, cases which have cost lives.

COURT ORDER

Two weeks ago, Kisumu obtained a court order temporarily stopping the National Land Commission from hiving off part of its land for Nandi, pending determination of its suit against the move.

High Court Judge Justice Fred Ochieng issued the order following a decision by the commission as stated in Gazette Notice No.1995 of March 1.

The notice directed alienation of the parcel of land in Kisumu and sharing with Nandi.