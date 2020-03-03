alexa Midiwo withdraws assault case against Kisumu police officers - Daily Nation
Midiwo withdraws assault case against Kisumu police officers

Tuesday March 3 2020

Former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo

Former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo who has withdrawn an assault case against four Kisumu police officers. 

In Summary

  • They also allegedly assaulted Mr Elijah Ochieng, the former MP’s driver.
  • One of the officers was independently charged with stealing Mr Midiwo’s mobile phone.
LENNY OTIENO
LENNY OTIENO
The four police officers who were charged with assaulting former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo can now rest easy after he withdrew the case.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Peter Gesora at the Kisumu Law Courts on Monday, Mr Midiwo said he chose to withdraw the matter on his own will.

“The accused persons asked for my forgiveness and, because I am human, I have decided to withdraw it without being forced or threatened,” he said.

Magistrate Gesora then acquitted the four officers.

ASSAULTED DRIVER

Mr Geoffrey Wachira, Mr Violet Nyagah, Mr Jeph Owino and Mr Dennis Mulinge had been accused of committing the offence at 2am on February 10 at Mr Midiwo’s home in Kisumu’s Milimani Estate.

They also allegedly assaulted Mr Elijah Ochieng, the former MP’s driver, injuring him.

One of the officers, Mr Wachira, was independently charged with stealing Mr Midiwo’s Infinix mobile phone valued at Sh15,000.

The officers had on February 24 pleaded not guilty to the charges and were released on a Sh50,000 bond or Sh20,000 cash bail each.

