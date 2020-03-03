By LENNY OTIENO

The four police officers who were charged with assaulting former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo can now rest easy after he withdrew the case.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Peter Gesora at the Kisumu Law Courts on Monday, Mr Midiwo said he chose to withdraw the matter on his own will.

“The accused persons asked for my forgiveness and, because I am human, I have decided to withdraw it without being forced or threatened,” he said.

Magistrate Gesora then acquitted the four officers.

ASSAULTED DRIVER

Mr Geoffrey Wachira, Mr Violet Nyagah, Mr Jeph Owino and Mr Dennis Mulinge had been accused of committing the offence at 2am on February 10 at Mr Midiwo’s home in Kisumu’s Milimani Estate.

They also allegedly assaulted Mr Elijah Ochieng, the former MP’s driver, injuring him.

One of the officers, Mr Wachira, was independently charged with stealing Mr Midiwo’s Infinix mobile phone valued at Sh15,000.