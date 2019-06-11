By RUSHDIE OUDIA

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang, who spent Monday night at the Kisumu Central Police Station where following his arrest over destruction of a tea estate in his county has been charged in court.

Mr Sang was Tuesday morning presented in a Kisumu court after police said they did not receive an order to free him.

Nyanza Regional Police Boss Vincent Makokha had early Tuesday morning confirmed that they still had Governor Sang in custody following the destruction of Kibwari Tea Estate on Friday and Saturday.

COURT ORDER

On Monday, Eldoret High Court Judge Stephen Githinji issued orders against the arrest of the governor.

The orders were sought by his lawyer Tom Ojienda and were issued against the Inspector General of Police, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Attorney-General.

But speaking on Monday evening, the Kisumu regional police commander said he had no knowledge of any court order issued against the governor’s arrest.

NOT AWARE

“We are not aware of any court injunction stopping the county boss' arrest and we will adhere to the 24-hour rule of presenting a suspect before court,” he said.

The governor’s supporters have been thronging the station since Monday night.

On Monday night, lawyer Kipchumba Murkomen and Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot arrived at the station to visit the governor. They were expected to brief journalists later but left in a huff just a few minutes to 8pm without making any statement.

DRAMATIC ARREST

The governor, who was driven to Kisumu in a heavy police convoy after a dramatic arrest in Kapsabet, recorded a statement with the DCI at the Central Police Station.

His supporters drove all the way from Kapsabet where he was arrested to offer him their moral support.

Addressing journalists at the police station on Monday evening, Dr Makokha dismissed reports that some Nandi MCAs had also been arrested, stating that only the governor was in police custody.