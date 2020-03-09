By CAROLINE WAFULA

More by this Author

By ELIZABETH OJINA

More by this Author

The National Environmental Management Authority (Nema) and Kisumu County are headed for a clash over close of Kibos Sugar and Allied Industries Limited, one of the key private investors in the county.

Amid protests against the factory's closure by Nema, Governor Anyang' Nyong'o issued a statement saying it would be reopened and a different approach taken in resolution of the dangerous gas emissions problem.

Reached for comment however, Nema's Director-General Mamo Boru Mamo denied Governor Nyong'o's claim that the closure decision had been overturned.

The governor said a meeting of Kibos management, a county team and Nema representatives resolved not to close the factory but Mr Mamo said no such decision had been made.

“We never had any such meeting with the professor. Our orders still stand,” he told the Nation on Monday night.

“We said we will only reopen the factory when Kibos complies by installing an efficient air conditioning system. That remains the position,” he said.

Advertisement

PROTESTS

In his statement, Governor Anyang Nyong’o said the miller would carry on with its operations.

The governor made the announcement on Monday, saying he had held a meeting with officials from the county, Kibos and Nema.

The meeting took place as scores of Kibos' workers and sugarcane farmers staged protests over the factory's closure last week.

Waving cane, they matched to Nema's office at Prosperity House chanting 'No Kibos no BBI' and alleging political interference in the matter.

SERIOUS EFFECTS

In a terse statement, Governor Nyong’o said both Nema and the factory will work together to resolve the issue of dangerous gas emissions following proper technical and environmental assessments.

“I have discussed the issue of Kibos factory with Nema officials and we have agreed that there will be no closure of the factory as reported in the media,” he said.

He noted that such a move would have serious ramifications to hundreds of Kisumu residents who depend on it for economic survival.

“It is quite clear that any punitive action against the factory will lead to untold suffering for sugarcane farmers, workers at the factory and the sugar belt economy in general,” he said.

Some leaders in the region accused Nema of the selective closure of companies linked to pollution of Lake Victoria and the environment.

SURVEY FINDINGS

On Friday, Nema ordered Kibos' immediate closure over pollution concerns after flagging it for violating air quality regulations.

This affected all associated factories including the distillery, paper plant, gas plant and the sugar miller.

Nema's order followed a survey which found that emissions from the sugar miller were five times more than the internationally acceptable standard.

said the authority undertook ambient air quality monitoring from December 17-21, 2019

“The results showed a high concentration of particulate matter which goes against air quality regulations of 2014," he said.

The outcome indicated that observable black smoke was being emitted from the factory's stack chimney alongside fly ash, thereby negatively affecting its neighbourhood.

Mr Mamo further said Kibos failed to comply with Nema directives issued on February 5.

FARMERS' COMPLAINTS

During the protests, cane farmer John Otieno said life would be unbearable for him and many others.

"We have children to educate and bills to pay. How do these people want us to survive with the many problems in the sugar sector?"

Ms Lea Atieno, an employee of the factory, noted that many would be left jobless.

"It is not only farmers who are suffering. Harvested sugarcane at the weighing bridge is rotting since the mill is closed," she said.

"Where do they want us to go since state millers such Miwani, Chemelil and Muhoroni have collapsed? Can they give us the jobs we are losing?"

The farmers appealed for intervention by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

"We are asking the President to hear our cry and order the reopening of Kibos Sugar," said Mr Otieno.

REACTIONS

Muhoroni MP Onyango Koyoo termed the closure a knee jerk reaction in an effort to deal with environmental pollution.

"We have new players who have been adversely mentioned as fuelling the lake's pollution. Why have they been left out?"

"Agro-Chemical and Food Company in Muhoroni has been operating for the past 30 years. I believe Nema had been giving them a clean bill of health."

It emerged that Kibos management, Nema officials and Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko were to appear on Thursday before the National Assembly Committee on Agriculture and Livestock on matters surrounding pollution affecting Kibos School for the Blind and Kibos Primary School.

"The CS did not appear before the committee. As a result, they were sent away to make an appearance on Tuesday," said the Muhoroni MP.

The company's management declined to comment on the worker's protest and closure of the factory.