By VICTOR RABALLA

The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) has ordered immediate closure of Kibos and Allied Sugar Company in Kisumu County over pollution.

The order will affect all associated factories, including the distillery, paper plant, gas plant and a sugar miller.

Nema's Director-General Mamo Boru Mamo Friday said the decision was taken after the company defied air quality regulations of 2014 and failed to comply with other orders.

"Nema did ambient air quality monitoring. The results show a very high concentration of particulate matter (PM), which was found to be above the national air quality standard of PM10," he said.

Mr Mamo further said Kibos' emission was more than five times the internationally accepted standard of 50 micrometers.

"Unfortunately, Kibos is doing 245 micrometers," he told the Nation.

The official said the restraint order will remain until Kibos installs an effective air pollution control system at its boilers.