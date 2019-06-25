By VICTOR RABALLA

Water supply to the Kibos Maximum Security Prison in Kisumu has been disconnected over unpaid bills estimated at Sh770,000.

The outstanding fee has been pending since June 2018 according to Kisumu Water and Sanitation Company (Kiwasco) Head of Commercial Services Jason Ocholla.

Mr Ocholla said they resorted to disconnecting the prison after numerous attempts to get the institution settle the amount failed.

“It has been difficult for us to cater for our maintenance and overhead expenses and something has to be done to ensure that we maintain provision of services to other residents of Kisumu,” he said.

SITUATION PATHETIC

The move will affect inmates at the maximum and medium prisons, Kibos Prisons Primary School, dispensary and over 100 houses in which prison warders and other staff live.

The situation could be pathetic if water is not reconnected at one of the biggest prisons in Nyanza region, said an officer who sought anonymity.

“We fear that we could face a possible outbreak of diseases if the water supply is not restored urgently,” he added.

But Nyanza region prison boss Dixon Mwakazi said that the matter is being followed to ensure an urgent restoration of services.

“I was not even aware that there were unresolved issues but I am following up the matter to ascertain that operations of the institution are not negatively affected,” he said.