The appointees’ names were listed in the Gazette Notice number 386 dated January 22.

By VICTOR RABALLA

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has appointed Health Cabinet Secretary nominee Mutahi Kagwe to the team to spearhead the lakeside city’s social and economic transformation.

The county chief has also picked Defense Cabinet Administrative Secretary Peter Odoyo as a member of Kisumu Economic and Social Council (Kecosoc).

Through the Kisumu County Economic and Social Council Act, Governor Nyong’o also appointed the former Nairobi County First Lady Susan Mboya Kidero in the eight-member-team.

Other members include James Odede, Joyce Nyamweya, Kee Chong Li Kwong Wing and Kibos Sugar factory Managing Director Bhire Chatthe.

ADVISORY PANEL

Kisumu Economic and Social Council is an advisory panel whose work will focus on long-term strategy and resource mobilisation for development of the lakeside city.

The council is to advise the county government on strategic policies aimed at promoting economic growth, social equity and employment creation in a bid to reduce poverty and inequality.

Kisumu County Director of Communications Aloice Ager also indicated that Kecosoc will also advise the private sector and civil societies and express professional opinion on development issues.

“The team is drawn of people from different professional backgrounds who will bring in diverse knowledge to accelerate economic growth,” he said.

DEVELOPMENT CHALLENGES

In recognition of the development challenges the county has faced over the years, Mr Ager noted that the council’s recommendations to the county government are geared towards reforming existing policies.

“The members will mobilise knowledge and technical resources from relevant knowledge networks, including research and education institutions,” he said.

Kecosoc, which is modelled around the National Economic and Social Council, will use evidence-based results to develop policy choices to be recommended to the county government for consideration and eventual implementation.

Despite some members holding other positions in the national government, Mr Ager stated that they can still serve and deliver on their mandate at the devolved unit.