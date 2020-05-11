Nyong'o turns to 'think tank' team for Kisumu recovery plan

By VICTOR RABALLA

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o has tasked his think tank team, the Kisumu Economic and Social Council (Kecosoc), to come up with a post-Covid-19 and post-flood recovery plan for the lakeside county.

With the business environment have suffered a blow and several key programmes stalling under the weight of the current events in the county and country, the Kisumu Government is now thinking of how the devolved unit can get back on its feet once the storm passes.

Already, the eight-member team has started brainstorming on executing a food resilience and economic recovery plan.

“The members of the city’s social and economic transformation have convened and working on a post-flood and Covid-19 recovery strategy,” he said.

At least 7,520 households, translating to an estimated 32,000 residents, have been displaced by the floods according to data from the county government, with Nyando being the hardest hit.

Locals termed the floods in the region the worst ever experienced in living memory.

The displaced are being housed in various evacuation camps, while thousands of others have been integrated with their friends and relatives living on higher grounds.

The Kecosoc team, which was unveiled in March 2, State Bank of Mauritius chair Kee Chong Li, Defence Cabinet Administrative Secretary Peter Odoyo, GoDown Arts Centre founder Joy Mboya, Njoroge Kagwe of First Africa Consulting and Joyce Nyamweya, founder Results for Africa Institute.

Other members are Kibos Sugar proprietor Bhire Chatte, Lake Hub founder James Odede and Prof Achola Pala.