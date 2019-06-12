By VICTOR OTIENO

The body of Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o's mother arrived at the lakeside city Wednesday morning ahead of her burial on Friday.

The Kenya Airways flight carrying the body of Mrs Dorcas Owino, 98, touched down at the Kisumu International Airport at 7am.

Governor Nyong'o, his wife Dorothy and son Junior Nyong'o and a number of other relatives flew with the body from Nairobi to Kisumu.

At the airport, it was received by Deputy Governor Mathews Owili, County Finance CEC Nerry Achar, several friends and relatives of the family.

Mrs Owino died on May 28 at her residential home in Nairobi.

REQUIEM MASS

From the airport, the cortege proceeded to St Stephens Cathedral Milimani for a requiem mass which started at 10am.

Locals will also be given a chance to view the body, before it is taken to the late Mzee Hesbon Nyong'o's home in Rata, Seme ahead of the Friday burial.

Another requiem mass will be held at St Paul's ACK in Rata, Seme on Thursday.

Her burial ceremony is expected to be attended by various local dignitaries and international guests.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga is also expected to attend.