By VICTOR RABALLA

Contractors in Kisumu have petitioned the county government to suspend this financial year’s development projects so that pending bills running into millions of shillings can be paid.

Through their Kisumu Contractors and Suppliers Association, they accuse the county government of being non-committal to pay them the accumulated arrears amounting to about Sh2.7 billion.

Addressing the press Tuesday, the contractors led by pending bills sub-committee chairman Maurice Aloo, asked Governor Anyang’ Nyong'o’s administration to prioritise on clearing all the pending bills.

They said unpaid bills should be cleared immediately, adding that despite several attempts to present their grievances nothing has been forthcoming.

The contractors said that delayed payment of debts continues to hurt them as they incur accumulated interests from bank loans.

“We want the county government pending bills with utmost urgency. The money should be fully paid before the county government can embark on the implementation of this fiscal year’s development projects,” said Mr Aloo.

Their grievances came just months after at least 40 contractors and suppliers in the county petitioned the county government over accrued debts.

In the petition tabled in the county assembly in July, the contractors and suppliers sought for payments from Prof Nyong’o’s administration for their rendered services.

They appealed to the county government to carry forward and treat all their pending bills from 2014-2019 as opening balance on the current financial year budget.

They expressed concern that failure by the county government to offset their pending dues has caused them a lot of distress to the extent that they are unable to provide for their families.

Kisumu is among the counties that were blacklisted by the National Treasury over unpaid bills.