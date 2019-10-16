alexa Nyong'o sacks three CECs in latest reshuffle in Kisumu - Daily Nation
Nyong'o sacks three CECs in latest reshuffle in Kisumu

Wednesday October 16 2019

Kisumu Roads CEC Thomas Ondijo

Kisumu Roads CEC Thomas Ondijo who is one three who have been sacked by Governor Peter Anyang' Nyong'o. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Embattled Finance CEC Nerry Achar has been moved to the Energy docket.
  • Agriculture CEC Gilchrist Okuom is now acting in the Business docket.
  • Dockets which were not touched include Tourism, Health and Water.
RUSHDIE OUDIA
By RUSHDIE OUDIA
Kisumu Governor Peter Anyang' Nyong'o has sacked three county executive committee members (CECs) and reshuffled others in the latest restructuring of his government.

In the latest move, the county boss moved embattled Finance and Economic Planning CEC Nerry Achar to the Energy and Industrialisation docket and replaced him with acting county secretary and his economic advisor George Omondi Okong'o whose name has been forwarded to the county assembly for vetting and approval.

SACKED

County executives Thomas Ondijo (Roads), Alice Moraa (Energy and Industrialisation) and Richard Ogendo (Business, Co-operatives and Marketing) were axed from Governor Nyong'o's.

In a statement read on his behalf by Director of the Governor’s Press unit Aloyce Ager, the county boss said indicated that the changes were made in order to improve service delivery.

ACTING

In the meantime, Physical Planning CEC Dickson Obungu has been appointed the acting CEC for Roads while his Education counterpart John Obiero Ogone will hold brief in the Finance department.

Agriculture CEC Gilchrist Okuom is now acting in the Business docket.

“The CECs appointed in acting roles shall continue to hold those temporary roles alongside their substantive portfolios. The changes take effect immediately,” said Mr Ager.

Dockets which were not touched include Tourism, Sports and Culture headed by Mrs Archie Alai, Judy Atyang’s Health and Environment and Water and Natural resources headed by Salmon Orimba.

