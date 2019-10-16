By RUSHDIE OUDIA

Kisumu Governor Peter Anyang' Nyong'o has sacked three county executive committee members (CECs) and reshuffled others in the latest restructuring of his government.

In the latest move, the county boss moved embattled Finance and Economic Planning CEC Nerry Achar to the Energy and Industrialisation docket and replaced him with acting county secretary and his economic advisor George Omondi Okong'o whose name has been forwarded to the county assembly for vetting and approval.

County executives Thomas Ondijo (Roads), Alice Moraa (Energy and Industrialisation) and Richard Ogendo (Business, Co-operatives and Marketing) were axed from Governor Nyong'o's.

In a statement read on his behalf by Director of the Governor’s Press unit Aloyce Ager, the county boss said indicated that the changes were made in order to improve service delivery.

In the meantime, Physical Planning CEC Dickson Obungu has been appointed the acting CEC for Roads while his Education counterpart John Obiero Ogone will hold brief in the Finance department.

Agriculture CEC Gilchrist Okuom is now acting in the Business docket.

“The CECs appointed in acting roles shall continue to hold those temporary roles alongside their substantive portfolios. The changes take effect immediately,” said Mr Ager.