By RUSHDIE OUDIA

More by this Author

Kisumu County government has repossessed some of the dairy goats it gave to farmers last week. The country officials claimed that some farmers were starving the animals.

The county government has distributed 509 dairy goats to farmers this year. Two weeks ago, farmers received 222 goats at a cost of Sh30,000 each.

ANIMALS STARVING

County Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Executive Gilchrist Okuom, said that a week after distributing the animals, random checks by his officers revealed that some farmers were not taking good care of goats.

He said some farmers were starving the animals despite being trained on good animal husbandry.

“We took the goats away from those we found to be starving the animals,” said Mr Okuom.

He said the officers found out that one farmer had not fed his goat for two days.

“At Nyawita, a farmer had put his goat on top of a pile of bricks to enable the animal to reach hanging avocado leaves and fruits,” said Mr Okuom.

DAIRY GOATS

The official said the county government’s plans to buy dairy goats from farmers after breeding may not materialise if the animals die.

He was speaking on Sunday at the launch for Kenya Climate-Smart Agriculture Project (KCSAP) where he distributed cheques worth Sh51.6 million to farmers.

The project, which targets small holder farmers, seeks to increase agricultural productivity besides building resilience to climate change risks.

The farmers will use the money to boost the rearing of indigenous chicken besides cassava and sorghum farming.

Mr Okuom noted that varieties of traditional food crops and indigenous chicken are drought resistant.

EXPAND PRODUCTION

“I urge farmers to expand production of these (traditional) crops and livestock for sustainable food security,” said Mr Okuom.

The project which has been launched in 24 counties, is funded jointly by the World Bank and the national government.

Kisumu Deputy Governor Mathews Owili said the County government aims at empowering farmers by transforming the sector from a low income to a vibrant modern one.