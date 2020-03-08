By RUSHDIE OUDIA

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has questioned the release and continued use of a car by Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o whose purchase is still under investigations.

The Sh19 million Toyota Land Cruiser V8 was apparently released form the Works yard where it was parked, yet it remains the subject of a probe on alleged procurement flaws surrounding its acquisition.

According to EACC, this is one example of the setbacks affecting some of the cases under investigation by the commission.

When Governor Nyong’o was away in Qatar, his wife Dorothy Nyong'o was using the vehicle.

INSPECT PROJECTS

At some point, she was taken around in the fuel guzzler to inspect various projects at the Jomo Kenyatta Sports Ground as well as the newly refurbished social centre.

Last week, she was also spotted arriving at the Acacia Premier Hotel for the launch of the cancer registry in the same controversial vehicle.

“These are some of the challenges we have. We were not even aware the vehicle had left the yard where it should be parked to date. Its absence there now turns into another investigation on how it left the yard despite the ongoing probe,” said Mr Aura Chibole, the EACC's Nyanza region boss.

Speaking to the Nation, Mr Chibole pointed out that their investigations even took them to the Mombasa port where they were tracking how the vehicle found its way into the country.

FINANCIAL ANALYSIS

"Investigation on the vehicle is at the financial analysis stage and once complete, it will be submitted to the DPP," said Mr Chibole.

The car was bought after county officials said that the previous one, which was being used by Nyong’o’s predecessor Jack Ranguma, was old.

At some point, Governor Nyong’o had refused to use the vehicle, saying he wanted it was officially registered first. This was after it emerged that it had a foreign registration.

In November last year, Kisumu Finance CEC George Okong’o, when he appeared before the county assembly appointment committee for vetting, was hard pressed to explain the role he played to ensure accountability prevailed in the purchase of the vehicle. At the time he was the acting county secretary and economic advisor to the governor.