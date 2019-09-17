The MCAs replaced the Chief Whip Mr Gard Olima with a seasoned politician, former Mayor Prisca Misachi. The Kaloleni Shaurimoyo Ward Representative is to be deputised by nominated MCA Jenifer Obonyo.

By RUSHDIE OUDIA

Kisumu MCAs Tuesday made good their threat to reshuffle the county assembly leadership and ousted their colleagues allied to Speaker Onyango Oloo.

This came as Kondele Ward Representative Joachim Oketch formally tabled a motion to impeach Mr Oloo, who was barred from accessing the House last week.

Despite the development, calm and sobriety is slowly returning to the assembly after a week of intrigues that saw the dramatic ouster of the Speaker after he was implicated in fraud in the construction of the Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA) mall in Kisumu during his tenure as chairman.

Majority Leader Kenneth Onyango last Thursday presented a communication from the Orange Democratic Movement party proposing changes in three House committees, and the reconstitution of other assembly leadership positions, seeking to oust of Mr Oloo’s allies.

Tuesday, the MCAs replaced the Chief Whip Mr Gard Olima with a seasoned politician, former Mayor Prisca Misachi. The Kaloleni Shaurimoyo Ward Representative is to be deputised by nominated MCA Jenifer Obonyo.

Mr Olima, a close ally of Mr Oloo. was one of the assembly members who were physically removed from the House during a chaotic session last week.