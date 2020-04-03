The gang also robbed her of three mobile phones and a Television set before escaping on two motorcycles.

By RUSHDIE OUDIA

A 19-year-old man linked to last week’s theft of firearms at Kibos Police Post armoury has been arrested.

The man, who was arrested on Thursday, is said to be part of a gang which robbed an M-Pesa operator of Sh230,000 at Daraja Mbili in Kisumu County.

In a tweet, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said that detectives from Nairobi and Kisumu arrested the suspect at his Kanyakwar home in Kisumu County and recovered G3 rifle.

THREE GUNS

“The rifle was positively identified as one of the three firearms stolen from Kibos Police Post armoury on the night of March 28, 2020,” the DCI said in a tweet.

The M-Pesa operator said a gang of five men who were armed with a G3 rifle robbed her of Sh230,000, three mobile phones and a television set on March 29, 2020 before escaping on two motorcycles.

Unknown persons took advantage of a heavy downpour, broke into Kibos Police Post armoury and stole three rifles, four magazines and about 150 rounds of ammunition.

POLICE MANUAL

Upon interrogation, the suspect led the officers to his accomplice’s house where three police jungle jackets, trousers, three jungle belts and a similar number of service colour belts were recovered.

Also recovered were two berets, a police manual a pair of military boots and a television set.

"The items were identified as having been stolen from the house of an Inspector of Police on March 10, 2020 while," said the detectives.