Kisumu County Commander Benson Maweu has said police have been deployed “in strategic points" ready to arrest Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o.

The Governor has however been going about his official duties as usual despite the warrant of arrest issued against him on Thursday.

High Court Justice Tripsisa Cherere ordered that Prof Nyong’o and his sister Risper Nyagoy be detained for defying court orders in the multimillion-shilling estate inheritance row pitting them against their nephews.

She further directed Mr Maweu to execute the arrests.

By the time of going to press Friday, Prof Nyong’o was officiating the Joan School of Nursing graduation ceremony at Alva Resort in Chulaimbo, Kisumu West sub-county.

The Governor was in Nakuru for a devolution forum at Sarova Woodlands at the time of the court ruling on Thursday morning.

"The governor is in Nakuru, but I have placed my officers in strategic points ready to execute the order," Mr Maweu told the Nation.

On Friday morning, police vehicles could be seen outside the governor’s office in Kisumu town.

Nation has established that the county boss's team burnt the midnight oil on Thursday in attempt to quell rising tension over the governor's impending arrest and its implications.

The Governor's Press Unit Director Mr Aloyce Ager told the Nation on Thursday evening that his boss and Dr Nyagoy had settled the Sh400,000 fine each, which they were slapped for contempt of court in May and that they had also filed an application to plead with the court to set aside the arrest order.

Nation confirmed that the fine was paid at around midday on Thursday.

"The governor's lawyers are however still working on the case and the status remains as before," said Mr Ager.

But the county commander said Friday that they are yet to receive another court order revoking the arrest warrant, adding that they would execute it.