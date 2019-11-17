Nyanza Regional Police Boss Dr Vincent Makokha told Nation they are pursuing the abductors.

By ELIZABETH OJINA

By DICKENS WASONGA

Police in Kisumu are looking for a five-year-old girl who was abducted at Holo market in Seme, Kisumu County on Tuesday.

Mr Nahashon Juma, the girl’s father, said the abductors are demanding Sh150,000 ransom.

“We are following on the case, we already have enough leads,” said Dr Makokha.

Mr Juma said that his daughter, a pupil at Jimmy Junior Academy in Holo, was in the company of other children when she was kidnapped.

Mr Juma told Nation he had sent a man to take his three children to a barber shop at Holo.

“The man left two of my children at the barber shop before disappearing with the five-year-old girl. They started calling us on Thursday asking for Sh200,000. On Friday, they sent a text asking for Sh150,000. This afternoon (Sunday) they called using a different number. At least they gave us a chance to hear the voice of our girl,” said Mr Juma.

Already a female suspect has been arrested in connection with the abduction.

The incident, which was reported at Maseno Police Station, comes barely a month after an Asian boy was rescued from a house in Suba South, five days after his abduction. Police said the boy kidnapped from their home at Kenya Re Estate in Kisumu City.