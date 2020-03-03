By RUSHDIE OUDIA

About 76 per cent of Kisumu residents feel that Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has performed better than his predecessor, Mr Jack Ranguma.

This is according to a recent survey conducted by Infotrak Research and Consulting.

This is despite the numerous challenges bedevilling his administration, which have led to calls for his impeachment, especially due to the woes affecting the county’s health sector.

Among the sub-counties that rated him highly are his backyard Seme at 87 per cent, Nyakach where his deputy, Dr Mathews Owili, hails from at 72 per cent, while Nyando and Muhoroni gave the governor an approval rating of 67 per cent each.

NYONG'O VERSUS RANGUMA

But the Infotrak survey indicated that a good number of residents from Nyakach and Muhoroni rated Prof Nyong’o lower than his predecessor.

The survey results released by Infotrak CEO Angela Ambitho showed that Governor Nyong’o has so far performed better than Mr Ranguma in all the devolved functions led by education and health.

According to Ms Ambitho, the survey was done in the last quarter of 2019 in the seven sub-counties of Nyakach, Kisumu Central, Kisumu East, Kisumu West, Muhoroni, Seme and Nyando.

HEALTH SECTOR

The poll shows that residents felt there has been an improvement in the health sector, which they rated best at 57 per cent, compared to the situation during Mr Ranguma’s tenure.

But despite the good ratings, MPs from the region have joined the fray calling on action to be taken against the governor and the county Health executive Judith Attyang’, whom they claim has failed to deliver basic services to the people of Kisumu.

The health sector has been facing numerous challenges such as workers’ strikes, difficulties in implementing the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and lack of essential services and drugs.

IMPEACHMENT CALLS

This has led to calls by leaders for the Kisumu County Assembly to start impeachment proceedings against Governor Nyong’o.

Nominated Senator Rose Nyamunga, Kisumu West MP Olago Aluoch and Woman Rep Rozah Buyu have maintained they will not sit back and watch Kisumu go the ''Nairobi way''.

“The situation in the health sector is bad and this has been happening for a very long time yet we don’t see the governor acting. The whole of Kisumu county government should just be disbanded because those mandated to sort out this mess are not performing,” said Ms Nyamunga.

The concerns came as the assembly committee on Health toured various hospitals on a fact-finding mission.

But Governor Nyong’o has maintained that that he done a lot for the health sector in Kisumu during, adding that the push to revert the function to the national government was unwarranted.

AGRICULTURE

The Infotrak poll rated agriculture as the worst performing sector with a 45.5 per cent rating with Housing, Land and Settlement getting a 50.5 per cent approval.

In agriculture, more than 50 per cent of the residents of Muhoroni, which is considered Kisumu’s food basket, felt that the county government was doing little to boost the sector.

Muhoroni Sub-County hosts Chemelil, Miwani and Muhoroni sugar factories and has a good climate for crops and livestock rearing.

At the same time, only 40 per cent of residents of Kolwa East in Kisumu East Sub-County felt that Prof Nyong’o is doing much to boost agriculture.

“The governor needs to pay attention to Muhoroni and if I were the CEC for Agriculture, I would try and find out what programmes I would [start] in Muhoroni to change the indicators,” said Ms Ambitho.

DEVOLUTION

The poll also revealed that about 81 per cent of Kisumu residents feel that devolution is working in the county.

But, again, a good number of residents of Muhoroni and Nyakach feel otherwise.

According to Ms Ambitho, some of the wards where the residents felt devolution has not worked for them include South East Nyakach, Miwani, Ombeyi and South West Nyakach.

However, some of the wards, including Nyalenda A, Nyalenda B, Migosi, Kajulu and East Seme gave devolution a high rating of between 85 per cent to almost 100 per cent, saying they were “very happy” that they were enjoying the fruits of the devolved system.

“Most residents of Muhoroni feel devolution has not made a difference in their lives. This is one thing the county government should look into,” said Ms Ambitho.