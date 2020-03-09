By RUSHDIE OUDIA

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o on Monday maintained that the proper procurement procedure was followed in acquisition of his Sh19 million official car.

The governor, through Press Unit director Aloice Ager, also denied receiving official communication from any investigative agency stopping use the vehicle.

His statement followed concerns by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) about release and continuous use of the vehicle which is the subject of an investigation.

NO PROHIBITION

Mr Ager said the governor is not breaking any law by using the vehicle.

“The car has been duly registered by the county and we have no knowledge of any prohibition by the EACC against its use,” he said.

When the governor was away in Qatar, his wife Dorothy Nyong'o used the vehicle to inspect government projects.

Mr Ager added that the commission is free to raise queries about their vehicles, including those parked at the county's Works yard.

He noted, however, that this would not amount to a prohibition against use of the cars.

“The EACC has not impounded any of the county's assets and put them under investigation. What is being investigated is the procurement process. That doesn’t stop the county from using the vehicle."

SETBACK

The Toyota Land Cruiser VXR was released from the yard and has been seen on the roads despite the probe on allegations of procurement flaws.

The EACC said the release was a setback in the investigation and one of the challenges affecting prosecution.

Mr Ager noted that the county would not have allowed any use of the car had there not been thorough checks.

He said clearance was given by agencies involved in valuing, insuring and checking its suitability, which included the Ministry of Public Works, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

“The procurement process is from advertising to delivery of an item. Somebody must have looked at and found that all the parameters were met for it to be cleared for payment,” he said.

He told the EACC to stop creating the impression that the vehicle is under a probe.

EACC'S COMMENTS

Mr Aura Chibole, the EACC's Western Region Deputy Manager, told the Nation that they were not aware the vehicle was no longer in the yard.

He said they would also investigate how this happened.

The probe led investigators to the port of Mombasa, where they looked into how the car got into the country.