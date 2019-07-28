By RUSHDIE OUDIA

East Africa Legislative Assembly MP Dr Oburu Oginga has accused the anti-graft body of unfairly targeting him.

During a press conference at his Kisumu’s Milimani home on Sunday, Dr Oginga claimed the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) was wrongly targeting him because he is the elder brother of ODM leader Raila Odinga.

On Friday, the EACC repossessed Kenya Railways Corporation land allegedly allocated to Dr Oginga irregularly.

MAJOR MILESTONE

The ongoing recovery of Kenya Railways Corporation land that was allegedly grabbed in Kisumu over the years gained impetus on Friday when the High Court cancelled a title deed that was irregularly awarded to Dr Oginga, following a successful suit lodged by the EACC.

EACC Chief Executive Officer Mr Twalib Mbarak has termed the recovery of the 0.14 hectares’ parcel from Dr Oginga a major milestone. He promised that the commission will repossess more land that had been grabbed in the lakeside city in the coming days.

But the legislator feels the anti-graft body should concentrate on mega corruption cases and stop targeting 'small fish' like him.

“The court has found that there was no fraud on my part. I did not acquire the parcel irregularly and fraudulently,” said Dr Oginga.

INVESTIGATIONS

He added: “This is political hogwash; they (EACC) are singling me out because I am the brother of Raila. It is not my mistake to be Raila’s brother, I did not apply to be one. Neither Raila nor me need the parcel of land.”

He asked the EACC to carry out thorough investigations into the matter and prosecute him in court.

He argued that the courts already cleared him on the allegations of illegal acquisition of the said parcel. Dr Oginga said he bought the parcels of land after the plots were advertised in the dailies in the year 2001.

He pointed out that at no time in his life did he ever acquire land irregularly or use his office to do the same. He said his parcel of land is an eighth of an acre and not half an acre and could not cost Sh30 million in Kisumu.

“EACC should not make it a habit of rushing to the press with matters for cheap publicity. If they feel there is a mega corruption they should rush to court,” said Dr Oginga.