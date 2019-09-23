Two die of suspected dysentery in Kisumu

Already samples have been taken to Kenya Medical Research Institute station to further tests.

By ELIZABETH OJINA

More by this Author

Two people have died and four others are admitted to Gita Sub-County Hospital following a suspected dysentery outbreak in Kajulu, Kisumu County.

On Sunday three people was admitted to the health facility with diarrhoea. The three patients include two females and one male.

The hospital's Clinical officer Chrispinus Makokha said that by Monday afternoon a four-year-old child was admitted after exhibiting vomiting and diarrhoea symptoms.

"Two people succumbed to diarrhoea two weeks ago. We are trying to manage the situation but there could be more people who are affected," said Mr Mr Makokha.

Already samples have been taken to Kenya Medical Research Institute station to further tests.

He went on: "We have taken samples for further testing, we suspect the patients could be suffering from dysentery." He said the results would be released by Tuesday.