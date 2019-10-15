By VICTOR RABALLA

More by this Author

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday made an impromptu visit to the revamped Kisumu port.

The Head of State, who was accompanied by local leaders, made an inspection of the ongoing works at the port in the lakeside city.

Security was tight at the port as police officers enforced a restricted entry into the port.

Members of the press were also kept denied entry.

“The President flew to Kisumu after commissioning the second phase of the Standard Gauge Railway in Suswa,” said a source who is not allowed to speak to the press.

Mr Kenyatta and his entourage toured the port, the Kenya Maritime Institute and the area where the giant vessel MV Uhuru has docked.