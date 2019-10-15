alexa President Kenyatta makes impromptu visit to Kisumu port - Daily Nation
President Kenyatta makes impromptu visit to Kisumu port

Tuesday October 15 2019

President Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga

President Uhuru Kenyatta with ODM leader Raila Odinga and other officials during a tour of the Port of Kisumu on January 19, 2019. The president made another visit to the port Tuesday. PHOTO | COURTESY 

VICTOR RABALLA
By VICTOR RABALLA
President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday made an impromptu visit to the revamped Kisumu port.

The Head of State, who was accompanied by local leaders, made an inspection of the ongoing works at the port in the lakeside city.

Security was tight at the port as police officers enforced a restricted entry into the port.

Members of the press were also kept denied entry.

“The President flew to Kisumu after commissioning the second phase of the Standard Gauge Railway in Suswa,” said a source who is not allowed to speak to the press.

Mr Kenyatta and his entourage toured the port, the Kenya Maritime Institute and the area where the giant vessel MV Uhuru has docked.

