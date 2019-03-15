 Woman, child die in multiple vehicle crash - Daily Nation
3 killed in multiple vehicle crash in Kisumu

Friday March 15 2019

The scene of the crash involving a lorry, boda boda and tuk-tuk at Mamboleo Junction on the Kisumu-Kakamega Road on March 15, 2019. PHOTO | VICTOR OTIENO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • The driver of the lorry and tuk tuk fled the accident scene and police have mounted a search for them.

  • Police are searching for the missing drivers to help out with investigations.

  • The bodies of the deceased were taken to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary in Kisumu.

By VICTOR OTIENO
Three people on Friday died in a road crash involving multiple vehicles at Mamboleo Junction on Kisumu-Kakamega road.

A woman, her child and a boda boda rider died after a lorry rammed into them from behind. The lorry also hit an oncoming tuk-tuk.

The driver of the lorry and tuk tuk fled the accident scene.

“The lorry was descending a slope when it lost control and knocked the boda boda rider. It then hit the tuk tuk that was coming from Kisumu town,” said an eyewitness Mr Paul Omondi.

Several eyewitnesses said many accidents have been occurring near the crash scene because of ongoing road construction.

“This interchange is causing us more trouble than good because many people do not know how drive here,” said another eyewitness Mr Ken Oketch.

Kisumu County Commander Mr Benson Maweu said they they have launched manhunt for the two drivers who fled to help out in investigations.

Mr Maweu said the tuk-tuk driver jumped off his vehicle after seeing danger while the lorry driver fled after it overturned.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary in Kisumu.

