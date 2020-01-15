By BETTY NASIRUMBI

An employee of Transparency International Kenya (TI-Kenya) was on Tuesday found murdered at the organisation’s office in Riat, Kisumu County.

The body of Caren Adhola, 45, was found lying in one of the rooms in the office where she also resided. It is said she was attacked at night by unknown people.

“Caren has been our support staff for the last six years. She didn’t have any cases around and had never raised any complaints of threats on her life,” said TI-Kenya Regional Director Titus Ogalo.

A sombre mood engulfed the institution as residents trooped to the compound following news of the murder.

Her colleagues expressed shock after they found blood stains all over the office floor.

“We are shocked and disturbed and we are hoping that police will gather accurate information and help us get to the bottom of this,” said Mr Ogalo.

The woman was a mother of a teenage son who completed secondary school education a year ago.

Her colleges described her as an outgoing woman who interacted freely with everyone.

“I wonder why anybody would want to harm such a person. Caren was only concerned with cleanliness of the office and ensuring tea was served on time,” said Mr Chris Owala.

The body was moved to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary.

Detectives visited the scene of crime and collected forensic samples.

The office does not have night guards.