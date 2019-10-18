By KITAVI MUTUA

The Wiper party has lost the Mutonguni Ward by-election in Kitui County to Maendeleo Chap Chap after Musee Mati garnered 2,892 votes to beat Stephen Kithuka, who got 2,147 votes.

In third place was Independent candidate Jace Kavale with 853 votes, followed by Alex Nzau of Jubilee with 815 votes.

POLITICAL WAR

The by-election on Thursday had narrowed down to a bitter contest between Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, with their respective party candidates being fronts in a bigger political war to control the Ukambani region.