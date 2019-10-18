alexa Musee Mati of MCC party wins Mutonguni Ward by-election - Daily Nation
Musee Mati of MCC party wins Mutonguni Ward by-election

Friday October 18 2019

Musee Mati of Maendeleo Chap Chap

Musee Mati of Maendeleo Chap Chap (left) receives the IEBC election certificate for Mutonguni Ward after garnering 2,892 votes to win the by-election held on October 17, 2019. PHOTO | KITAVI MUTUA | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

  Kalonzo loses Mutonguni Ward in Kitui to Alfred Mutua as Musee Mati (MCC) garners 2,892 votes to beat Stephen Kithuka of Wiper (2,147).
The Wiper party has lost the Mutonguni Ward by-election in Kitui County to Maendeleo Chap Chap after Musee Mati garnered 2,892 votes to beat Stephen Kithuka, who got 2,147 votes.

In third place was Independent candidate Jace Kavale with 853 votes, followed by Alex Nzau of Jubilee with 815 votes.

POLITICAL WAR

The by-election on Thursday had narrowed down to a bitter contest between Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, with their respective party candidates being fronts in a bigger political war to control the Ukambani region.

More follows