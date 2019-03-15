By BONIFACE MWANIKI

Residents of Ngungani village in Mumoni Ward in Kitui County living near Kiambere dam on Wednesday woke up to rude shock after a woman was killed by a crocodile while fetching water from the dam.

Kanyiva Kilonzo from Kawala in Ngungani village is said have bled to death after a crocodile chopped off her leg below the knee.

Confirming the early morning incident, Kakuyu Location Chief Agnes Muthoka termed it as shocking.

PIPED WATER

She urged the county government to swiftly step in and help residents get water on safer grounds so that they stop going to the dam where they are exposed to multiple dangers.

"The government should pipe this water to the nearby market centres where locals can get it more safely," said Chief Muthoka.

In addition, the chief pointed out that many locals are exposed to many health hazards when fetching the unpurified water directly from the dam.

“Locals here are exposed to waterborne diseases among other health hazards. That’s why the county government ought to seek long-lasting solutions to such issues affecting our area,” she said.

FREQUENT ATTACKS

Kimanzi Kimwele, a resident, said several women have been killed by the reptiles in the area and Wednesday’s incident was not the first one.

"The county government should consider protecting women in this area from these cruel reptiles which since time immemorial have been attacking them while fetching water," lamented Kimanzi.

Mumoni MCA Johnson Kanandu, who was at the scene, confirmed that soon, the county government of Kitui will take action to ensure residents fetch water from a safer point.

WATER POINTS

“It is indeed sad to lose an innocent life due to lack of water. I will ensure that soon, better water points are erected and never again will our women lose lives in such scary incidences," Mr Kanandu said.

Through the assistance of the residents, a committee has been formed to deliberate on where different water points can be erected and soon, consultations with the Ministry of Water will be initiated on the same.

Kenya Wildlife Service officers from Mwea National Reserve later shot and killed the crocodile that attacked the woman.

Residents slaughtered it and shared its meat.