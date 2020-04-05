The accident occured on a straight stretch on the newly built Kitui – Kibwezi road, some 15 kilometres from Kitui town.

By KITAVI MUTUA

Five people died while three others sustained serious injuries in a grisly road accident near Chuluni market in Kitui County on Sunday.

The five, all loaders who sat at the back of a lorry, died on the spot after the lorry which was transporting building stones veered off the road and overturned.

According to Nzambani Sub-County Police Commander Joseph Obulo, the driver of the lorry lost control of the vehicle after he braked instantly upon encountering speed bumps.

“All the five loaders died on the spot. As the lorry crashed, the building stones must have hit them as it took rescuers time to retrieve their bodies” said Mr Obulo.

He said the driver and two other people who sat in the cabin, survived with multiple injuries. The injured were taken to Kitui County Referral Hospital.