Kitui High Court Judge Lilian Mutende was Monday rushed to hospital after she was injured in a road crash while being driven to work.

Justice Mutende sustained head and chest injuries in the afternoon incident after her official car, a Volkswagen Passat, which was traveling from Nairobi, rammed head on into an oncoming matatu belonging to Mbikisa Sacco.

The accident happened in Kaveta on the outskirts of Kitui town, only two kilometres to her destination – the Kitui Law Courts.

The matatu, whose passengers sustained slight injuries, was heading to Thika.

LOST CONTROL

According to Kitui County Police Commander Johana Tonui, Justice Mutende’s driver lost control of the vehicle and swerved into the opposite lane, leading to the head on collision with the matatu.

“It was drizzling at the time but we’ve launched investigations to determine what exactly happened and the Judge’s official car has been towed to Kitui Police Station for inspection,” said Mr Tonui.

The judge, who appeared to be in pain, was rushed to Kitui County Referral Hospital where she was given first aid before being transferred to The Nairobi Hospital for specialised attention.