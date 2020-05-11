By KITAVI MUTUA

A former Kenya Prisons commandant is among 11 people expected at Mutomo Law Courts in Kitui today (Monday) to face charges of contravening government curfew orders.

Mr Daniel Ndambuki Mutua, the immediate former commandant of the Kenya Prisons Training College, was busted by police at a bar in Mutomo market on Friday night while drinking.

Police are accusing Mr Mutua of hosting an illegal night party, contrary to social distancing and dusk-to-dawn curfew regulations imposed by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

NOISE IN BAR

According to Mutomo Sub-County Police Commander Martin Sagalla, Mr Mutua, who retired from prison service last year, was in the company of 10 other friends at the time of his arrest.

“The 11 people were arrested, while holed up in a bar christened Meeting Point in Mutomo market, by officers on patrol whose attention was drawn by their noise,” Mr Sagalla said.

He said the curfew orders and social distancing rules are applicable to all Kenyans irrespective of their social standing and that police will firmly enforce the law without fear or favour.

The Nation established that the former prisons officer owns the bar where the party was hosted.