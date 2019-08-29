Police in Mwingi arrest man with Sh3m, seize goods
Thursday August 29 2019
A 20-year-old man was on Thursday arrested in Mwingi with over Sh3 million.
During the crackdown, three Nairobi-bound buses and a Probox car were also impounded and several goods seized at a roadblock at Mutwangombe on the Mwingi-Garissa highway.
Among the goods seized are; over 20 bags of charcoal, 37 bales of plastic bags, 6 boxes of canned fish and 56 fabric rolls.
The man is held at Mwingi Police Station for further interrogation.
CHARCOAL
Mwingi Central Sub –County Police Commander Peter Mutuma said the operation was carried out by a multi-agency security team.
"Our office in conjunction with the multi-agency team impounded over 100 sacks of charcoal, bales of polythene bags, boxes of canned fish and rolls of cloths among other goods," said the police boss.
The said the goods are suspected to have come from Somalia.