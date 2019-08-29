Police in Mwingi arrest man with Sh3m, seize goods

Mwingi Central Sub –County Police Commander Peter Mutuma said the operation was carried out by a multi-agency security team.

By KANYALI BONIFACE

A 20-year-old man was on Thursday arrested in Mwingi with over Sh3 million.

During the crackdown, three Nairobi-bound buses and a Probox car were also impounded and several goods seized at a roadblock at Mutwangombe on the Mwingi-Garissa highway.

Among the goods seized are; over 20 bags of charcoal, 37 bales of plastic bags, 6 boxes of canned fish and 56 fabric rolls.

The man is held at Mwingi Police Station for further interrogation.

CHARCOAL

"Our office in conjunction with the multi-agency team impounded over 100 sacks of charcoal, bales of polythene bags, boxes of canned fish and rolls of cloths among other goods," said the police boss.