TSC withdraws teachers from Kitui school after tutor lynched

By FAITH NYAMAI

The Teachers Service Commission(TSC) on Thursday withdrew all teachers from Ndooni Primary School in Kitui where a teacher was hacked and burned to death after a protest by parents over poor examination results.

TSC Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia condemned the incident and condoled with the victim's family, friends and teachers of the school.

SECURITY

“The Commission has with immediate effect withdrawn the six TSC teachers who have been working at the school,” she said in a statement signed by the director of administration.

Mrs Macharia further said the commission will not post any teacher to the school until the security of teachers is certain.

“The commission wishes to inform the public that it takes the safety of teachers seriously, further the commission will not hesitate to take necessary measures including petitioning for the closure of institutions where the security of teachers is at risk,” said Mrs Macharia

On Thursday teachers' unions including the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teacher’s Union (Kuppet) and the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) also condemned the killing of the teacher and called on the police to speedily investigate the matter and have the culprits face the law.

Kuppet Secretary General Akelo Misori said he had written to the TSC to withdraw all teachers from the school.

He also asked Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha to close the school immediately to allow investigation into the incident.

“We condemn this heinous act in the strongest term possible. It is inconceivable that learning can take place in the environment created by this killing.

We, therefore, urge the Prof Magoha to close the school to allow proper investigation into this heinous crime,” he said.

BRUTAL ATTACK

The victim, Daisy Mbaluka Mbithe was attacked by parents with machetes on Monday before they burned her body in broad daylight.

Witnesses said angry parents went to the school looking for the head teacher to attack him because of mass failure of KCPE candidates in the 2019 tests.

However, when they did not find the head teacher, they ejected Mbithe from the school and later attacked her.

Mr Misori termed the incident cruel and brutal.

Kuppet has also written to the Director of Criminal Investigation George Kinoti to investigate the incident.

Kuppet also want Mr Kinoti to investigate other similar cases in schools in similar counties where parents protesting poor examination results have invaded schools and attacked or evicted teachers.

Mr Misori said exam failure cannot warrant the wanton criminality being perpetrated by parents around the country.

Kuppet Chairman Omboko Milemba and Kuppet Deputy Secretary General Moses Nthurima also called for speed investigations.

Knut Secretary General Wilson Sossion said the parents should be investigated, arrested, charged and convicted according to the law.

“We call on the Ministry of Education and that of interior and coordination of national government to act with speed and bring to book the perpetrators of violence on teachers,” he said.

Other incidents of teachers being attacked have been reported in North Eastern region, North Rift, Western Region and South Nyanza region.