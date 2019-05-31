By BONIFACE MWANIKI

More by this Author

Residents of Ngungani Location in Mumoni, Kitui County have expressed concerns over the rising cases of lawlessness raging from increased teen pregnancies, early marriages and the sale of illicit brew.

What is more disheartening is that most cases, even those of criminal nature, are settled locally without following the laid down legal procedure.

Speaking Thursday at Mumoni deputy county commissioner’s office where they had gone to express their grievances, a group of elders from Ngungani Location led by Pastor Peter Muthui said that residents in their area are perturbed by the ever rising state of lawlessness and called on Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to intervene and ensure that the local administration works for the people.

CHIEFS ON THE SPOT

Pastor Muthui said that cases of defilement, teenage pregnancies and consumption of illicit brew have been on the rise despite chiefs and sub-chiefs in the area being fully aware of the happening. He said the local administrators have even been handling some criminal cases casually.

“We are calling upon the Cabinet secretary in the ministry of Interior, Dr Fred Matiang’i, to hear the plight of the people in our area and stamp his authority so that the lawlessness being witnessed may come to an end. We are tired of seeing crime continue rising under the watch of his officers,” said Pastor Muthui.

Rachael Muthami, another resident, said that the situation in their area is wanting as many youth are abusing drugs and young girls are being impregnated by rogue men in the area without any action being taken against them.

SCHOOL DROPOUTS

“Our girls are dropping out of school every now and then due to pregnancies and those responsible have gone scot free most of the time. Our boys have also not been spared as chewing of miraa and consuming illicit brews has become their daily routine. We urge the government come to our rescue,” said the agitated mother.

But Mumoni Deputy County Commissioner Hellen Chege distanced herself from the claims that the local administration has been condoning crime in the area, saying that anyone caught on the wrong side of the law will be dealt with accordingly.

LEGAL ACTION

Ms Chege warned any officer or even parent who will be caught having tried to settle criminal cases such as defilement locally that appropriate legal action will be taken against them.

“Let me warn the parents and some officers who are settling criminal cases such as defilement locally that we will soon be on their necks and they will face the full force of the law. I also want to warn all those who are still making the illicit brews that we will arrest and take them to court as they won’t be tolerated any further,” said Ms Chege.