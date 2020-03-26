By FADHILI FREDRICK

The French national who tested positive for the coronavirus in Kwale on Sunday has been flown to Nairobi for further treatment.

Governor Salim Mvurya told the Nation that health officers at the Msambweni County Referral Hospital stabilised the patient before he was transferred.

He said the patient was airlifted to Nairobi on Wednesday after receiving treatment at the county referral hospital for some days.

"We are happy to report the French national is doing well and there has been no any other positive case in the county. We have stepped up efforts to combat the spread of the disease in the county," said Mr Mvurya.

DIANI HOTEL

Before being admitted to the Msambweni hospital, the French national was residing at a hotel in Diani.

When county health officials and police officers visited the hotel, there were at least nine in-house guests and 36 workers.

Governor Mvurya said they identified 22 workers and nine guests who interacted with the French national and who have since been quarantined.