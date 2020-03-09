By FADHILI FREDRICK

More by this Author

Msambweni MP Suleiman Dori who died at the Aga Khan Hospital in Mombasa will be buried Monday afternoon in accordance to Muslim customs.

He was born on October 19, 1977 and raised in his rural Gazi village, Msambweni Constituency.

He was the last born in a family of 11 children, three brothers and eight sisters.

Mr Dori leaves behind his wife, a daughter and a son.

SCHOOLING

He attended Gazi Primary School and later joined Waa High School.

Advertisement

But he dropped out of school and went to live with his sister in Mombasa where he joined Tudor Secondary School.

Dori teamed up with friends and in 2001 went to Nairobi where he did menial jobs like selling phones.

Using the money he earned, he registered for a community development diploma at Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA) college.

He also took computer studies.

POLITICS

He joined politics in 2013 and won the Msambweni seat on an Orange Democratic Movement ticket.

While in Parliament he was picked as a member of the Departmental Committee on Lands and Natural Resources and also that of Public Works, Roads and Transport.

He was re-elected in an ODM ticket in the 2017 General Elections.

Besides politics, Mr Dori also owned several clearing and forwarding company and transport businesses.

His major achievements include transforming the education sector and improving the lives of the people of his constituency.

He founded Dori Girls Secondary School in his rural village.

Early this year when he presented bursary cheques to high school students, Mr Dori promised to sponsor 50 learners to join Dori Girls.