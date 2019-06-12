By FADHILI FREDRICK

More by this Author

A 50-year-old man has been trampled to death by elephants at the Gituamba forest in Lunga Lunga.

Kwale County Commissioner Karuku Ngumo said Mr Mutua Nthingi was killed while preparing to burn charcoal at the forest, about 60 kilometres from Lunga Lunga town.

Mr Ngumo said police and Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officers launched a search for him after he was reported missing.

"The incident was reported on Tuesday and the officers found the body today at around 2.30am with serious body injuries," he said.

He said the deceased’s body was found with horn stabs and with the internal stomach organs hanging outside.

The county security boss said there have been several reported cases of marauding elephants in both Lunga Lunga and Kinango sub-counties.

Mr Ngumo added that he has instructed KWS to urgently address the issue and increase surveillance to avoid further human-wildlife conflicts.