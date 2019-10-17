By FADHILI FREDRICK

Motorists using the Likoni-Lunga Lunga Highway have been advised to exercise caution while driving.

The Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) said following heavy rains pounding the region, a culvert at Muhogo in Lunga Lunga Sub-County along the busy highway has been damaged.

"Heavy goods plying the highway have been rerouted to the Lunga Lunga-Kwale-Kombani road following the damage of the culvert," read a statement from the authority.

KeNHA further said a contractor is already on site remedying the damage.

Lunga Lunga Deputy County Commissioner Josphat Biwott had earlier reported Marenje bridge along the Lunga Lunga - Mombasa highway at TM market to be partly damaged resulting in traffic along the highway.

He advised motorists to find alternative routes as the area had been rendered impassable.

MARENJE BRIDGE DAMAGED

Heavy rains pounding the Coast region continue to disrupt transport and other activities in Kwale County.

Mr Biwott said police officers had been deployed to direct traffic flow at the scene.

"Be warned Marenje bridge has partly been swept away by the ragging floods as a result of the heavy rains and traffic flow has been temporary stopped to pave for the engineers to deal with the situation," he said.

The administrator also warned the situation may even be worse at Ramisi bridge if the rain does not stop soon.

He said the bridge is almost about to be submerged as the rains continue to pound.

"There is only a small portion remaining before the bridge is fully submerged. We are warning all road users to exercise caution at the area," he said.

POOR DRAINAGE

Traders at Kombani have lamented poor drainage system, urging the county government to unclog the drainages in order to prevent flooding during rainy seasons and allow them get back to business.

Mr Hamisi Awale says his business has been affected as the path leading to his kiosk is flooded.

"We are asking the government to unclog the drainage for us to conduct our businesses without interruptions," he appealed.