Kwale youths attack, kill man over coronavirus

By FADHILI FREDRICK

More by this Author

A man died after being ridiculed and assaulted by a group of youths accusing him of suffering from coronavirus in Kibundani Village, Kwale County.

George Kotini Hezron was heading home from a drinking spree when he met a group of youths who made fun of him.

Msambweni Sub-County Commander Nehemiah Bitok said the youths took advantage of his drunkenness by beating him and leaving him for the dead.

"While heading home, he met a group of youths who attacked him, accusing him of suffering from coronavirus," he said.

He said the Tuesday 9pm incident was reported by a villager who alerted police.

Mr Bitok said Kotini died while receiving treatment at Msambweni County Referral Hospital.

Police have launched investigations and are pursuing the youths.

"No arrests have been made but we have launched investigations," he said.