Kwale records two positive cases of coronavirus

By FADHILI FREDRICK

More by this Author

Kwale County is the latest to confirm positive cases of coronavirus.

According to a police report, two French nationals, who were residing at African Pearl Hotel in Diani, tested positive and are isolated at Msambweni County Referral Hospital.

The report further detailed that there were at least nine in-house guests and 36 workers at the hotel, who have since been quarantined.

The French nationals arrived on March 14 and were expected to leave on March 21.

During a briefing on the pandemic on Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 15 people have now tested positive for the virus.

"Three people await processing at Mbagathi Hospital. All the patients except the one at Msambweni are in stable condition. The patient will be airlifted to Nairobi for special treatment," he said.