By FADHILI FREDRICK

More by this Author

Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya and his Deputy Fatuma Achani have ushered in three new executive members (CECs) in their Cabinet as they seek to streamline service delivery in the county.

The three include Nasibu Nyahi (Tourism), Martin Kuya Anyange (Water Services) and Sylivia Chidodo who will be in charge Public Service and Administration.

Mr Mvurya Tuesday congratulated the new executives while at the same time warning them against laziness.

He urged them to be guardians of public resources and prudently use them for the benefit of all Kwale residents.

NO LAXITY

The tough talking governor told the CECs that there will be no room for laxity in his Cabinet and that those who fail to deliver will be sent packing.

"Your honeymoon is over and your work begins immediately to serve the public in your various capacities to improve service delivery," the governor said.

Mr Mvurya said Kwale residents expect an open, transparent and accountable government and the executive should work towards that.

PLEDGE

The new executives pledged to work together for the benefit of all residents.

The swearing-in ceremony was conducted by Principal Magistrate Patrick Wambugu following a successful vetting.

Others who are serving for a second term include Hemed Mwabudzo (Roads and Public Works), Mangale Munga (Education), Bakari Sebe (Finance), Joanne Nyamasyo (Agriculture), Ramadhan Bungale (Social Services), Francis Gwama (Health) and Saumu Beja (Lands).