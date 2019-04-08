By MOHAMED AHMED

The Auditor-General has raised questions over Sh3.4 billion dubious expenditure by the Kwale County government in the 2017/2018 financial year.

In his report, Mr Edward Ouko said the devolved unit indicated it had spent Sh1.2 billion on goods and Sh2.2 billion for acquisition of assets. However, the Salim Mvurya-led administration failed to provide evidence showing how the money was utilised.

For instance, the county government said Sh18.3 million was spent on legal expenses. However, no evidence was availed to confirm how the law firms were identified and evaluated.

“Consequently, the propriety and accuracy of Sh18,336,000 on legal expenses for the year ending June 30, 2018 could not be confirmed,” said Mr Ouko.

SUPPORTING DOCUMENTS

The administration did not also have supporting documents to prove the expenditure of Sh6.7 million for printing advertising services and Sh2.1 million for training.

Further, the county paid Sh36 million to a local contractor for the construction of Mwakalanga dam. However, when Mr Ouko’s team visited the site on November 19 last year, it learnt that the project had just started whereas the supervising engineer’s report had indicated that excavation was complete.

“Under the circumstances, it was not possible to confirm the propriety of Sh36,162,130 spent on construction of Mwakalanga dam for the year ended June 2018,” the report said. The county government also spent Sh30 million for supply and delivery of drilling equipment, chemicals, tools and accessories.

NO EVIDENCE

Mr Ouko, however, noted that requisition from user departments of the said equipment were not available. The auditor said no evidence was availed to confirm if the goods were delivered or utilised for the intended purposes.

Mr Ouko was also not able to confirm the propriety of Sh3.6 million the county used on acquisition of land for construction of Kinango livestock market and slaughterhouse.

Records availed, he said, indicated that two parcels were acquired at a cost of Sh1.2 million and Sh2.3 million measuring 2.5 and 5 acres respectively.

“However, title deeds for the two parcels of land were not availed for audit review,” Mr Ouko said.

The county also reportedly paid Sh4.7 million to a local contractor for the upgrade of the 10km Kabenderani-Mwangea-Mwandoni Road.