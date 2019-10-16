Police hold Tony Gachoka after drama at Ukunda airstrip

By FADHILI FREDRICK

Police in Kwale are holding television host Tony Gachoka after he caused chaos at an airstrip security checkpoint.

Msambweni Sub-County police boss Nehemiah Bitok said Mr Gachoka was arrested after he resisted to be searched at the Ukunda Airstrip.

The police boss claimed Mr Gachoka was intoxicated.

"He came to the airport drunk and when he was requested for his bag to searched he resisted and started to abuse the staff at the airport," Mr Bitok said.

He said it took the intervention of the airport manager to calm him down and advised him to reschedule his flight to Thursday but he could hear none of that causing drama at the airport.

Mr Gachoka was to travel to Nairobi aboard a Silverstone airplane.

