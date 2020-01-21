The girl's mother Memsa Abdallah said she had presented the school with a medical report about her daughter’s health condition.

Lunga Lunga Deputy County Commissioner Josphat Biwott said the girl died at Msambweni County Referral Hospital.

By FADHILI FREDRICK

More by this Author

A Class Seven pupil at in Lunga Lunga Sub-County died on Tuesday after she was allegedly beaten by a teacher.

The girl, Aisha Awadhi, 14, complained of a severe headache after being canned on Thursday last week Kanana Genesis Primary School in Kwale County.

Lunga Lunga Deputy County Commissioner Josphat Biwott said the girl died at Msambweni County Referral Hospital.

"We were informed of the incident by the parents and we have launched investigations in to the matter," he said.

He said the parents said their daughter had sickle cell anaemia. Mr Biwott said upon postmortem results showed the pupil had a blood clot in the brain.

"The autopsy report revealed that the pupil died from a blood clot as a consequence of a head injury she sustained," he said.

Advertisement

The deputy commissioner said several pupils had been punished. Mr Biwott said the teacher has been arrested and will be arraigned.

The girl's mother Memsa Abdallah said she had presented the school with a medical report about her daughter’s health condition.