By FADHILI FREDRICK

More by this Author

By MOHAMED AHMED

More by this Author

A wanted suspected terrorist was Friday morning killed by police in a shootout in a village in Ng'ombeni, Matuga Sub-County in Kwale.

The suspect identified as Mohamed Rashid Mwatsumiro alias Msanii was killed in his house during the police raid.

Police corporal Jeremiah Mula was shot in the stomach and rushed to Diani Hospital for treatment.

A police brief seen by Nation showed that the officer was in stable condition.

Kwale County Police Commander Tom Odero said a pistol was recovered from the suspect's house.

"We had been following the suspect who was fatally injured during our operation," said Mr Odero.

Advertisement ​

KILLERS

He said the suspect is linked to the recent killings of village elder Bakari Dondo and a Muslim cleric Shee Fumbwe in Mabokoni village, Msambweni Sub-County.

Dondo's head was chopped off and buried in a shallow grave.

Police sources say the killers are suspected returnees from Somalia who have been linked to several attacks in Kwale county.

RAID

According to residents, a huge contingent of police surrounded the house of the suspect at 4am. There was an exchange of fire shortly thereafter.

Residents were asked not to leave their houses. The village still has heavy police cordon.