By MISHI GONGO

Human rights groups are demanding justice for four men whose bodies have been recovered from Tsavo National Park in Taita Taveta County.

The four are alleged to have been picked from Kwale County last year in what is termed as forced disappearance.

According to Haki Africa and Human Development Agenda, the four were taken allegedly by officers who claimed to be attached to the Anti-Terror Police Unit in November and December 2019.

The victims are Juma Said Sarai, Khalfan Linuku Abdalla, Nassir Gatana (all who disappeared on December 22, 2019) and Usama Nassir (who disappeared on November 30, 2019).

TORTURE SIGNS

The bodies were collected between January 14 and 20 this year by police officers.

Speaking to the Nation, Haki Africa Executive Director Hussein Khalid said the bodies exhibited signs of torture including burns, gagging and strangulation.

“It is sad to imagine that such incidents occur in Kenya. These people underwent a lot of torture before they were murdered. Some had ropes and burnt nylon around their arms, legs and neck. It is not possible for police officers to claim that they do not know who is doing this,” said Mr Khalid.

He said the identification of the bodies is ongoing though there are some which will require DNA tests.

DISFIGURED

“There are some bodies that are completely disfigured [and] you cannot tell whom they belong to. Four families have already identified their relatives. We hope by evening we will have identified the others,” said Mr Khalid.

He said between 2018 and 2019, his organisation recorded 56 cases of extrajudicial killings and forced disappearances at the Coast.

“We have courts. Why are these people not taken there if they are suspected to be members of terror groups? The most affected regions are Kwale, Lamu and Mombasa,” he said.

PROBE KILLINGS

The rights groups called on the government to form taskforce to investigate the cases and hold accountable the officers involved with the killings.

They urged Coast leaders to include extrajudicial killings and forced disappearances among the issues to be addressed by the Building Bridge Initiative saying the killings have a long term effects on people from the region.

“Youth determine the economic development of a region. What will happen to Coast in the years to come when our people are killed without being given fair trial?” he posed.

Mr Khalid said it is regrettable that such violations are happening in the country.