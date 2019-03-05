Phase one of the project has already been completed.

By FADHILI FREDRICK

Scores of villagers in Matuga Constituency who were displaced by the construction of the Dongo Kundu bypass are yet to be paid.

Their MP Kassim Tandaza on Tuesday protested the delay that affects 256 people, claiming that the list of beneficiaries was given to relevant authorities years ago.

"The Chinese contractor is already on site and construction is underway but the affected families have not yet received any kind of compensation," Mr Tandaza said.

Among those still waiting for payment for their land and properties are villagers from Mkumbi, Tuliani to Kibundani.

CONSTRUCTION JOBS

The MP also called on the Chinese contractor to offer jobs to local youth.

"Since the project will pass through our area, we need locals to benefit from job opportunities through the various stages of the implementation of the project," he said.

A committee of 12 comprising members from each of the six villages, he said, has been formed to represent the community’s interests.

The bypass, whose first phase was completed, includes construction of a series of roads and bridges linking Mombasa West to the south Coast in Kwale County.

The second phase will start from Mwache to Dongo Kundu where the government plans to develop a special economic zone dubbed a Dubai-like Mombasa free trade area.

It will involve the construction of 8.96km Mwache-Dongo Kundu Road and Mwache and Mteza bridges.

The third phase will run from Dongo Kundu to Kibundani where the new road will connect the Likoni-Lunga Lunga highway.

The 6.86km section will be built with an interchange at Kibundani junction.