 Villagers yet to be paid for bypass land - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Counties
  3. Kwale

Villagers yet to be paid for Dongo Kundu bypass land

Tuesday March 5 2019

Dongo Kundu

Workers spruce up Dongo Kundu bypass on May 28, 2018 before it is opened for public use. PHOTO | LABAN WALLOGA | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Matuga MP Kassim Tandaza on Tuesday protested the delay that affects 256 people.

  • Mr Tandaza says the list of beneficiaries was sent to authorities years ago.

  • Phase one of the project has already been completed.

Advertisement
By FADHILI FREDRICK
More by this Author

Scores of villagers in Matuga Constituency who were displaced by the construction of the Dongo Kundu bypass are yet to be paid.

Their MP Kassim Tandaza on Tuesday protested the delay that affects 256 people, claiming that the list of beneficiaries was given to relevant authorities years ago.

"The Chinese contractor is already on site and construction is underway but the affected families have not yet received any kind of compensation," Mr Tandaza said.

Among those still waiting for payment for their land and properties are villagers from Mkumbi, Tuliani to Kibundani.

CONSTRUCTION JOBS

The MP also called on the Chinese contractor to offer jobs to local youth.

Related Content

"Since the project will pass through our area, we need locals to benefit from job opportunities through the various stages of the implementation of the project," he said.

A committee of 12 comprising members from each of the six villages, he said, has been formed to represent the community’s interests.

The bypass, whose first phase was completed, includes construction of a series of roads and bridges linking Mombasa West to the south Coast in Kwale County.

The second phase will start from Mwache to Dongo Kundu where the government plans to develop a special economic zone dubbed a Dubai-like Mombasa free trade area.

It will involve the construction of 8.96km Mwache-Dongo Kundu Road and Mwache and Mteza bridges.

The third phase will run from Dongo Kundu to Kibundani where the new road will connect the Likoni-Lunga Lunga highway.

The 6.86km section will be built with an interchange at Kibundani junction.

It will be an alternative to the Likoni ferry for those crossing to the south Coast. 

Related Stories

22/11/2018

Revealed: Most expensive roads

Shock as report shows some highways have been built at a cost of Sh2.7 billion per kilometre.

  • 25/1/2014 Construction of Sh40bn Dongo Kundu road to begin mid year
  • 24/9/2018 Dongo Kundu bypass to open up Coast for trade
  • 30/9/2018 Road linking port of Mombasa and Burundi now ready