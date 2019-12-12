AIPCA and AIPCK declare leadership wrangles over

By JAMES MURIMI

More by this Author

The African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) and the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Kenya (AIPCK) have resolved to end their leadership battles.

Briefing the media during the church’s synod at a Nanyuki hotel, AIPCA Head Archbishop Frederick Wang’ombe said they had been engaging in dialogue and had come to a consensus on leadership matters.

He said the church would be fully united in the next two months.

The Archbishop's remarks follows peace negotiations between the church and the splinter group.

"Since I took over the leadership of this Church, we have done exemplary well as far as uniting the two factions is concerned. We have held numerous dialogues with our colleagues and I want to tell Kenyans that they will have a united church in the next two months," the Archbishop said.

In July this year the two factions held a joint service at St Peters AIPCK Cathedral in Naivasha after President Uhuru Kenyatta met their leadership to solve their stalemate.

Advertisement

"The dialogue is ongoing because it is in the best interest of every Kenyan to see this church united," Mr Wang'ombe said.

In May this year, AIPCA Archbishop Julius Njoroge had proposed that the church’s constitution should be interpreted by the Registrar of Societies regarding succession in leadership instead of President Kenyatta’s reconciliation plea in the church.

Just want the church’s constitution to see what is wrong. Negotiation will not help because it seeks to have some people accommodated in the leadership," he said.