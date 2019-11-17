Bank manager found dead in Nanyuki

Mr Kiarie's colleagues described him as an outgoing and down to earth employee.

Mr Kiarie’s colleagues got curious after he failed to report to work on Saturday and his phone went unanswered.

By JAMES MURIMI

More by this Author

Police in Laikipia are probing the death of Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) Nanyuki branch manager George Kiarie.

Confirming the incident on Sunday, County Police Commander Maxwel Nyaema said the body of the 50-year-old man was found in his house in Nanyuki Town on Saturday night.

Mr Kiarie’s colleagues got curious after he failed to report to work on Saturday and his phone went unanswered.

Mr Nyaema said: “An employee at the bank made a report at the station before some officers proceeded to his house at around 10pm and found the banker’s body lying in the toilet.”

Mr Nyaema said they have since commenced investigations into the incident. His body was moved to Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary.

Mr Kiarie's colleagues described him as an outgoing and down to earth employee.