By STEVE NJUGUNA

A man who told a Nyahururu court that he cannot not quit smoking bhang as it was the only thing he inherited from his father has been slapped with a Sh15,000 fine.

The court on Wednesday ruled that in default, he will serve two months in prison.

Daniel Kamau Njoroge pleaded guilty to being in possession of one roll of bhang when he appeared before Nyahururu Chief Magistrate Judith Wanjala.

While pleading guilty, Njoroge told the court that he was not ready to stop using the drug as it was introduced to him by his late father when he was a child.

SEVERE HEADACHES

“It has become difficult for me to stop using the drug which was introduced to me by my father when I was a child. I suffer severe headaches whenever I stop smoking it,” he said, leaving the court in shock.

Njoroge had been charged that on January 5, 2020 in Kitengo village, Laikipia County, police officers found him in possession of 200 milligrams of bhang.

The court was told that on meeting with the police officers who were on patrol that evening, the accused behaved in a manner that made them suspicious.

Upon searching him, they found the bhang on him. The illegal drug was presented in court as evidence.