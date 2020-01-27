By JAMES MURIMI

A mineral exploration survey report has revealed that there are some deposits of iron ore in some parts of Laikipia County.

The survey conducted by the county government shows that the region has the potential for iron ore mining.

It was conducted on rock deposits, gemstones and minerals to determine their economic significance, location and chemical compositions.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, Governor Ndiritu Muriithi said the report dubbed 'Laikipia Minerals Report 2020' will be released to the public on February 20 this year during the county's mining conference.

EXPLORATION REPORT

"We have completed compiling our mineral exploration survey report that indicates the presence of significance deposits of iron ore in Laikipia," Mr Muriithi said.

"The forthcoming conference is meant to attract interested investors in the mining industry and explore means on how the minerals will benefit our nation," the county boss added.

Water, Environment and Natural Resource CEC Njenga Kahiro said that during the one-day conference, residents and investors will be informed about the opportunities in exploration of already identified minerals.

He said participants will also discuss the future of the local mining industry, sharing the best practices for growth through reduced negative impact on the environment.

MINING CONFERENCE

"The conference will bring together leading mining industry executives, companies operating locally and internationally, bankers, community leaders and civil society organisations," Mr Kahiro said.

Participants will also deliberate on the governance of the local mining industry, access and benefit sharing.

Already, Kenya Railways (KR) has injected Sh1 billion out of Sh3 billion that is required to complete the revival of the old meter-gauge railway line from Nanyuki to Thika.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed the railway company to ensure that the line is rehabilitated within five months.

Kenya Railways has partnered with the Kenya Defence Forces and National Youth Service to provide technical support in refurbishing the Nanyuki-Marua-Sagana-Thika line.